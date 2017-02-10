Brewvine: Paddle Hard Brewing - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Paddle Hard Brewing

Grayling is home to Paddle Hard Brewing and one of the things that draws people to this spot is its flat bread pizza and friendly staff.

In the colder winter months one menu item stands alone: The Mashed Potato Pizza.

It’s a potato lover’s dream with all the classic baked potato toppings, made into pizza form, perfect for sharing with a cold beer.

Kalin and Erin visited to see what all the hype is about for this week’s Brewvine. 

