MTM On The Road: Traverse City Paperworks Studio is All About The Love

Aside from the commitment to make environmentally responsible products, the mission of Paperworks Studio is to create opportunity for local adults with disadvantages and disabilities. In owning the paper-making craft, the team of employees become artists inside their downtown Traverse City workshop. This Valentine's Day we check out how the paper is made with love, and all the ways to utilize the handmade craft this affectionate holiday.

