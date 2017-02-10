MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island Winter Life Pt. 1

It's Michigan's top vacation destination June through October, but what's up with Mackinac Island the other seven months of the year? This week and next, we explore the quirks of winter life on the beloved island. Do people live there? Yes, actually. Around 500 residents stay on the island year-round. Is there work? While the job sites differ from what you find in the summertime, yep, people are still working. Now what about leaving the island, is that still possible with ice? In short, yes, but it's complicated. Allow us to answer all your questions in this two-part experience of island life outside the tourist season!