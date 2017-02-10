President Trump Meets With Japanese Prime Minister

President Donald Trump is hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House Friday.

The two are going over trade issues, particularly the president withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

The leaders will also go to the president's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The president has told aides he hopes to use golf and visits to the estate as ice-breakers with foreign leaders.

It's only been a few days since U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis visited Japan and reaffirmed U.S. commitments there.

The two will hold a press conference about their meeting at 1 p.m. Friday.