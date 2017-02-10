Man Sentenced To Prison For Ninth Drunk Driving Offense

A man who was sentenced earlier this week to prison for causing a crash is now sentenced for driving drunk in another county.

Stephen Haight is going to prison for at least 23 months for driving drunk in Crawford County last year.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to at least three years in prison after pleading no contest to drunk driving and not stopping after a crash.

The Crawford County drunk driving conviction is his 9th offense.

His Crawford County sentence is consecutive to his Otsego County sentence.