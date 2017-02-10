Barrel Back Restaurant in Walloon Lake Reopens After Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Barrel Back Restaurant in Walloon Lake Reopens After Fire

Posted: Updated:

A Charlevoix County restaurant severely damaged by a fire will open back up Friday.

The Barrel Back Restaurant in Walloon Lake will open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday after a fire damaged it last Tuesday.

The Melrose Township fire chief says it started in the kitchen hood.

They were able to contain it quickly and keep the damage to the ventilation system.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:40:46 GMT

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    •   