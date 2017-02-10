Ogemaw County Murder Suspect Released From Hospital

We have continuing coverage on an Ogemaw County homicide investigation.

The suspect is now out of the hospital.

He has been recovering since Saturday when he barricaded himself in a Super 8 Motel in West Branch and harmed himself.

The man is now in a Jackson County prison for violating his parole.

What he did to violate his parole has not been released.

Ogemaw County deputies say he told people in a hot tub at the hotel that he killed someone.

Then investigators found William Shanks body at a home.

They determined his death was murder, but have not said how he was killed.