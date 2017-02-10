Troopers Arrest Woman For Trying To Steal From Alpena Walmart

Troopers in Alpena say a woman drank alcohol and soda in a Walmart bathroom.

When confronted, she assaulted an employee and demanded money from a register.

It happened Thursday night at the Alpena store.

State police say the woman was spotted going into the bathroom, drinking the alcohol and soda without paying for them.

When the employee confronted her she grabbed her hair, dragging her behind the counter and ordering her to open the register.

Troopers eventually caught up to the woman and arrested her for retail fraud and unarmed robbery.