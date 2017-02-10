Arby's Investigating Data Breach - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Arby's Investigating Data Breach

Arby's is dealing with some fallout after hackers stole credit card information from thousands of the fast food chain's customers.

Hackers reportedly installed malware on cash registers, allowing them to take sensitive information from nearly 350,000 customers.

Cyber security experts say the breach only affected Arby's owned stores, not franchises.

Arby's says it has since eliminated the software.

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

