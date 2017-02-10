GM Recalls More Than 100,000 Older Sports Cars Over Airbag Concerns

General Motors is recalling more than 100,000 older sports cars worldwide after reports of issues with the airbag sensors.

The recall covers the 2006 to 2010 Pontiac Solstice and the 2007 to 2010 Saturn Sky, both of which the company no longer makes.

GM issued the recall because it says the vehicles have a faulty sensor that could disable the front passenger air bag.

So far, there have been no reported crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Most of the recalled cars are in the U.S. and Canada.