U.S. Representative Sponsors Bill Prohibiting Great Lakes Fish F - Northern Michigan's News Leader

U.S. Representative Sponsors Bill Prohibiting Great Lakes Fish Farms

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Democratic Representative Dan Kildee is sponsoring a bill that prohibits fish farming in the Great Lakes.

The bill would also ban aquaculture on rivers designated as wild and scenic.

Kildee says poorly operated facilities can increase pollution, destroy fish habitat. Spread disease and introduce non-native species.

Michigan has received proposals for net-like commercial fishing enclosure in the Great Lakes, but right now there are none.

This comes after the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recently granted a permit to expand a fish farm on the Au Sable River in Grayling. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:45:46 GMT

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    •   