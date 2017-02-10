U.S. Representative Sponsors Bill Prohibiting Great Lakes Fish Farms

U.S. Democratic Representative Dan Kildee is sponsoring a bill that prohibits fish farming in the Great Lakes.

The bill would also ban aquaculture on rivers designated as wild and scenic.

Kildee says poorly operated facilities can increase pollution, destroy fish habitat. Spread disease and introduce non-native species.

Michigan has received proposals for net-like commercial fishing enclosure in the Great Lakes, but right now there are none.

This comes after the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recently granted a permit to expand a fish farm on the Au Sable River in Grayling.