MTM On The Road: Valentine's Serenade with Overtones Acapella in Traverse City

A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times.

An Upper Peninsula prison has admitted to temporarily losing control of the facility to an inmate rebellion.

* Fire Danger Remains a Problem! * A Nice Mother's Day * Warming Up This Week ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Very High - High Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. . Mother's Day: Any plans for Mother's Day are good to go! Skies are mostly to partly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. ...