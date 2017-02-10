MTM On The Road: Valentine's Serenade with Overtones Acapella in - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Valentine's Serenade with Overtones Acapella in Traverse City

Tender, sweet and maybe a little embarrassing, is there anything better than a love song serenade on Valentine's Day? This Tuesday, February 14th, you can surprise your sweetheart with a singing telegram performed by Overtones Acapella, which includes two songs, a rose, a photo and an optional copy of their latest album. Book your surprise serenade anywhere within the Traverse City area by emailing gigs@theovertones.net and join us live today at Traverse City's Brew for a morning preview!

