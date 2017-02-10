Tom Price Confirmed As Health And Human Service Secretary - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Tom Price Confirmed As Health And Human Service Secretary

Posted: Updated:

Another one of President Donald Trump's cabinet picks has been confirmed by the Senate.

A Senate vote of 52 to 47 in favor of Georgia GOP Representative Tom Price was announced early Friday morning.

Price will now be the head of the Health and Human Services Department.

The confirmation is another step toward dismantling former President Obama's signature health care act.

This is the Trump Administration's third win for cabinet approvals this week.

