Healthy Living: Calcium Supplements

Researchers say they now have evidence that too much of a good thing can possibly damage your heart.

The results of a new study suggest that calcium supplements may raise the risk of plaque buildup in arteries.

Katie Boomgaard has more on the study, and ways you can protect your bones without harming your heart.

The research also indicated that dietary calcium may have a positive impact on heart health.

Doctor Michos says for some patients with differing calcium needs, the supplements may be helpful but even though they are available without a prescription, she recommends people consult with their doctor before taking them.