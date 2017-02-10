Healthy Living: Calcium Supplements

Researchers say they now have evidence that too much of a good thing can possibly damage your heart.
The results of a new study suggest that calcium supplements may raise the risk of plaque buildup in arteries.
Katie Boomgaard has more on the study, and ways you can protect your bones without harming your heart.
The research also indicated that dietary calcium may have a positive impact on heart health.
Doctor Michos says for some patients with differing calcium needs, the supplements may be helpful but even though they are available without a prescription, she recommends people consult with their doctor before taking them.
* Fire Danger Remains a Problem! * A Nice Mother's Day * Warming Up This Week ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Very High - High Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. . Mother's Day: Any plans for Mother's Day are good to go! Skies are mostly to partly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. ...
Thursday, May 11 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:29:14 GMT
U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested three people they believe were in the country illegally. It happened in Alpena Wednesday night around 7:45 on South Street. Details are limited at this time, but border protection officials say someone called in a tip that the three were here illegally.
