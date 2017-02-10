Healthy Living: Calcium Supplements - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Calcium Supplements

Posted: Updated:

Researchers say they now have evidence that too much of a good thing can possibly damage your heart. 

The results of a new study suggest that calcium supplements may raise the risk of plaque buildup in arteries. 

Katie Boomgaard has more on the study, and ways you can protect your bones without harming your heart.

The research also indicated that dietary calcium may have a positive impact on heart health. 

Doctor Michos says for some patients with differing calcium needs, the supplements may be helpful but even though they are available without a prescription, she recommends people consult with their doctor before taking them.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:45:46 GMT

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    •   