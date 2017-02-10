9th Circuit Court Refuses To Reinstate President Trump’s Temporary Travel Ban

The heated battle over President Trump's executive order on immigration has come to a standstill, after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals announced its ruling.
The president's executive order, which temporarily put a halt on travel from seven primarily Muslim countries, has been on the chopping block since last Friday when a Washington state judge ruled to have the order lifted nationwide.
Since then, it's been an ongoing battle to determine whether or not the order should be reinstated.
But Thursday, a panel of judges decided unanimously to uphold the suspension of the temporary travel ban, stating that the government did not give evidence proving that anyone from the countries on the list had committed a terror attack on U.S. soil.
Trump responded to the ruling on Twitter:
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!
* Fire Danger Remains a Problem! * Mother's Day Looks Nice * Very Warm Next Week ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Very High - High Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. . Mother's Day: Any plans for Mother's Day should be good to go! Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and highs are going to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s...
Thursday, May 11 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:29:14 GMT
U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested three people they believe were in the country illegally. It happened in Alpena Wednesday night around 7:45 on South Street. Details are limited at this time, but border protection officials say someone called in a tip that the three were here illegally.
Germany is a world leader in their healthcare system and has seen growing rate of medical tourism with more people across the globe seeking medical treatments in the country. Bonn, Germany-February 21, 2017-...
Tuesday, April 18 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-04-18 17:25:44 GMT
ALPHARETTA, GA - 18 Apr, 2017 - Cybriant, a leading provider of strategic and adaptive cybersecurity services, today announced the launch of its Strategic Alliance Partner Program. This program is designed for...
