Traverse City Man Wins Big On The Price Is Right

“It was a crazy experience. One I won't forget for my entire life.”

A Traverse City man is taking home a showcase full of prizes after being on the Price is Right.

Nicholas Bott and his mother went to a taping of the show this past fall, where he was chosen to compete for cash and prizes.

After doing well in the first rounds of the show, Nicholas went on to the showcase showdown and ended up winning.

His prizes include a new car, entertainment set, and a trip to Nashville.

Nicholas says some highlights from the show were getting called from the audience, meeting Drew Carrey, and being able to experience everything with his mom in the crowd.

“Being up on stage and having her in the audience, looking to her and she's throwing up numbers on what to guess up there. They show her a lot on the show too, probably ten times. Having that experience together was great,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas says he is excited for them to plan their trip to Nashville.