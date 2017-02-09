Upper Peninsula Drug Team Arrests Two Men For Selling Drugs

A Northern Michigan drug team arrested two men they say were selling a slew of different drugs.

On Tuesday, Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team arrested a Houghton County man and found prescription pills, suspected heroin and crystal meth in his house.

Thursday, detectives got information of another suspect involved in selling heroin and morphine in the county.

Detectives arrested him on a bus in St. Ignace Thursday.

UPSET plans to make more arrests.

They have not released names as they continue to investigate.