Man Faces Up To 20 Years For Sex Crimes, Child Porn

Mason County investigators arrested a registered sex offender for sex crimes with a girl under the age of 13.

The prosecutor says it happened while the man was staying with the victim and her parents in Ludington.

The prosecutor says in addition to having sexual contact with the victim, he also took a photo of that sexual contact and saved it.

Robert Carr is charged with second degree crime sex charges and also charged with making child porn and using a computer to commit a felony.

He's facing up to 20 years in prison.

Carr was convicted in 2000 on two first degree sex crime charges.