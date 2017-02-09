Woman Faces Charges For Embezzling Money From Interlochen Restau - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Woman Faces Charges For Embezzling Money From Interlochen Restaurant

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
In this update, we can now show you the woman charged with stealing more than $80,000 from a restaurant.

She worked at the Hofbrau Steakhouse and American Grille in Interlochen for the last 6 years.

Court documents show Wendy Vanmaurick stole the money to support her gambling habit.

Owner Brian Mcallister says he noticed money missing in August and set up a security camera.

In October, he says they caught Vanmaurick stealing from the restaurant safe.

She faces charges of embezzling $50,000 or more and lying to police.

