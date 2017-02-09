Woman Faces Charges For Embezzling Money From Interlochen Restaurant

In this update, we can now show you the woman charged with stealing more than $80,000 from a restaurant.

She worked at the Hofbrau Steakhouse and American Grille in Interlochen for the last 6 years.

Court documents show Wendy Vanmaurick stole the money to support her gambling habit.

Owner Brian Mcallister says he noticed money missing in August and set up a security camera.

In October, he says they caught Vanmaurick stealing from the restaurant safe.

She faces charges of embezzling $50,000 or more and lying to police.