Marine Lt. In Cadillac Honored 48 Years After Taking A Shot to The Head

Honoring a special veteran, with a special story.

48 years ago today, Marine Lt. Joe Thompson took a bullet to the head.

Born and raised in Cadillac, Thompson joined the Marine Corps in March of 1968.

That December he was shipped to Vietnam and just two months later took on a mission that changed his life.

Tonight his friends and family made sure February ninth will forever be known as Lt. Joe Thompson Day.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington give us a look at Thursday night’s surprise ceremony.

“It was a beautiful idea. I was really flattered and really glad that they wanted to do this for him,” says Lt. Joe Thompson’s son, Charles Thompson.

Lt. Joe Thompson says he thought he was just showing up for cake.

“I thought it was just a group of vets for my 48th W.I.A. party,” Marine Lt. Joe Thompson says.

Little did he know, his friends and family gathered to celebrate him on his day.

“Keeping him home long enough today for them to get set up was a real chore. By about 2 o'clock he was dead set on coming down to the am Vets and I was making excuses,” Charles Thompson laughs.

48 years ago today, the marine lieutenant was sent on a mission known as Taylor Common. That’s when he took a shot to the head and required a lift by a helicopter to get out.

“They had a harness ready, and the helicopter took off with a rope trailing behind it and they got him into the harness as the helicopter was flying away,” Charles Thompson says, remembering the account of his Dad’s time in Vietnam. “People really didn't survive head wounds that often back then.”

But Lt. Joe says he was just serving his country.

“I was a grunt. We walked everywhere. Up and down the mountains,” he recalls.

“He doesn't talk about it a lot because he doesn't remember an awful lot of what happened that day,” says Charles Thompson of his Dad.

A day that remains in the Thompson family’s heart, and many in the Cadillac community.

“Joe’s goal was to have a party on his 50th anniversary and we decided not to wait for 50,” says Bill Rzepka, a friend of Lt. Joe’s.

Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins presented the lieutenant with a proclamation in his honor.

February 9th, now forever Lt. Joe Thompson Day.

State Representative Michelle Hoitenga also presented the lieutenant with a proclamation signed by the governor.

Marine Lt. Joe Thompson, with a smile on his face all evening long.

Lt. Joe smiles saying, “I did not know! This was all news to me.”