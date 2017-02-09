Traverse City Hairstylist Takes Talent To New York Fashion Week

Thursday is day one of New York’s Women's Fashion week and this year some models will be showing off a touch of northern Michigan.

JoAnn Zenner is the owner of Traverse City's Salon Verve.

She was invited to style the hair of some models who will walk the runway.

She got the international opportunity through the hair color product the salon uses, Australia's Original and Mineral and their distributor Simply Organic Beauty.

She says it's a dream come true and a chance to put northern Michigan in the fashion spotlight.

“It's a lifetime dream of mine I think as far back as I could remember maybe 12, 13 years old I wanted to go to New York Fashion Week in some capacity. To be on a stage like this representing Traverse City and I've never been to New York so it's going to be all new to me.

Joann leaves tomorrow and plans to return Monday but Fashion Week doesn’t end until February 16.