February Thaw Leaves Traverse City With Rugged Ice Conditions

Plow trucks are out fighting the rutty, hard left by a quick thaw and re-freeze, but this ice is a little different.

Nine and Ten's Megan Woods has more details on how Traverse City businesses and plow drivers are tackling the challenging clean-up.

“It's been up and down it's been warm and cold and warm and cold.”

An early February thaw, some rain, followed by cold temperatures is a recipe for nasty ice; nasty for Traverse City businesses.

Manager of Peace, Love and Little Donuts Steve Lord says they are constantly outside, “When it's cold I'll come and put some salt out first thing in the morning and I just keep a look out for it periodically throughout the day and a lot of times our customers will tell us if there's issues.”

Meredith Fritz at My Secret Stash says they’re part of Norte’s Great Shovel Challenge, “At My Secret Stash we're committed to extend our care past our lease line we take it and clear the sidewalk all the way down to the sidewalk crosswalk at the alley and the crosswalk at Cass Street.”

The chunky ice is different from the slick sheets of ice earlier this winter.

Owner and plow driver at 45th Parallel Services Troy Knoll says, “The first thaw, the thaw lasted a longer period of time and so it gave the plow guys an easier opportunity to plow all the slush and that off the parking lots before they froze. This time it froze so fast that we have not had an opportunity to clear all the parking lots so now you have to deal with rutty icy driveway conditions.”

Which means an even more strenuous ice removal process for plow drivers especially when it's too cold to use salt.

Knoll says, “When it's frozen and rutty it's very difficult to deal with and it's hard on the equipment and it does take you longer so that you don't have a breakdown or a failure of a part on one of the trucks.”

Regardless of what kind of ice locals say it takes a team effort to remove it

Meredith Fritz says, “We'd like to see if anybody sees a need out there fill that need and pick up the shovel and do your part to make it a safe place.”