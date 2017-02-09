Harbor Springs Community Rallies Around Retired Pastor Hurt In Explosion

A heart-felt thank you coming from the family of a retired Northern Michigan Pastor after he was hurt in an explosion.

William Mindel served as Pastor for more than a decade at the Harbor Light Community Chapel.

He was working on a heater in his workshop in Harbor Springs went it exploded.

Crews had to come back several times when the fire smoldered and re-kindled.

"I was there just as the ambulances were just as the EMS people were arriving," said Gary Mindel.

Gary Mindel got there just in time to be by his father's side.

His dad, Bill caught in a fiery explosion.

"I just knew some of the people and they let me know that he was going to be in good hands and that i was there to tell my dad I love him and be there for my mom," said Gary.

The retired pastor suffered second and third degree burns.

He's now recovering in a Grand Rapids hospital.

"I think he's doing pretty well. Apparently your body when your body gets third degree burns your body shuts down some of those nerve endings so he's not in severe pain," Gary said.

And while he recovers, his family takes stock.

Years of memories burned inside that shop.

"He had all of his sermons all of his books and study materials and it's a total loss and it caught on fire again last night and burned the rest of the way," Gary said.

The retired pastor poured his heart in to serving both his church and the Harbor Springs community for more than a decade.

"Whether you know Pastor Bill on a surface level or on a deep level you've been impacted by his life and we look forward to a recovery where he will continue to be a vital part of this church and this community," said Matt Burek.

Now it's their turn to stand behind him.

"We appreciate the outpouring of the community just through social media and texts we appreciate the prayer and we look forward to celebrating as he recovers," Matt said.