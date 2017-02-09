Law Enforcement, Prosecuting Attorneys Work to Best Utilize Body Cams

As body cams become a more popular tool for law enforcement, they’re also prompting issues for prosecuting attorney’s.

This week, prosecutors from across the state met at the Grand Traverse Resort.

A big topic at this year’s Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan conference was body cams.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson found out how officers and prosecutors are working together to make the best use of the new technology.

“With this you do have the ability to be there with the police officer.”

It’s a small device that many law enforcement officers now have strapped to their uniform, and what it shows can be a big help.

“We simply download the information on the video cam, replay it and the truth is there,” says Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office updated their body cams about six months ago.

“We’re very sensitive about when these cameras are on," says Sheriff Borkovich. “If we get called to an active domestic and there's a situation at home between family members and they're arguing and swearing or threatening people, it's often very valuable to have this on. You sort of get both sides of the story that way.”

While body cams generally help, prosecutors say they need to be used in certain ways to be most effective.

“Other issues we have is the storage. How long do the police keep it? What are their obligations,” says Joseph Hubbell, Leelanau County Prosecuting Attorney. “One topic we're dealing with is to develop policies that are uniform across the state so everybody is assured that the evidence is properly stored, properly retained and that it can be turned over to the defense as the Constitution requires.”

The body cameras help give officers a second set of eyes, but they also give everyone a better understanding of what happened at the scene.

“That's always the goal,” says Mark Reene, president of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan. “We want to be sure we have everything. All the information that we can gather so we can make the best decision in any instance.”

“I think it protects the officer as well as the public,” says Sheriff Borkovich.