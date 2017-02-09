Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette Visits Northern Michigan

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette spoke at the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan conference.

Schuette says prosecutors and law enforcement need to work together to provide safety and security in our homes, schools and neighborhoods.

Schuette said he will also continue his independent investigation into the Flint Water Crisis to make sure those responsible are held accountable.

He said responding to the opioid epidemic has also become a statewide initiative.

“I know what the prosecutor's work on a daily basis and that is making sure that with limited resources, that we're providing safety and security,” says Schuette. “Working on this meth problem. The opioid issue and all of that. Those are two big issues.”

Schuette also praised the state’s efforts to combat human trafficking, and bring justice to victims of sexual assault.