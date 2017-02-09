Hook and Hunting: Tacknasty Memorial Fishing Tournament

This weekend friends and family are remembering a man who passed away with a fishing tournament.

For the past seven years the Tacknasty Memorial Tournament has been growing in participants.

This year they are hoping to have more than last year's 50 anglers.

A group of friends put on the tournament every year on Hamlin Lake near Ludington.

The friends say it means a lot to them to have so many people come out.

Anglers can take part in a pan fish or pike tournament.

It starts this Saturday at 8 in the morning.