East Jordan Schools Cancel Friday Classes Due To Illness

A lot of sick students forced a Charlevoix County school to call off school Friday.

The East Jordan superintendent says 166 students called in sick Thursday with flu-like symptoms.

That has the school taking safety precautions and calling off school Friday.

They'll clean the school and let the sick students rest.

The superintendent expects schools to be back open Monday.