Michigan Senate Approves Bill Aimed At Bringing Businesses To Border Communities

The Michigan Senate passed legislation Thursday to try and bring new businesses and investments to border communities.

It would encourage businesses to set up near the border instead of other states that border ours, like Ohio, Indiana or Wisconsin.

The state provides grants, loans and other economic assistance to qualified businesses that make investment in the state or who hire "qualified new jobs."

The bill would expand the definition of "qualified new job" from a job done by somebody who lives in Michigan to include somebody who does not live in the state but is employed by a business on the Michigan side of the border.

The bill now goes to the House.