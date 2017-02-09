Plans For Kalkaska Walmart Canceled

We have an update on a story we first brought you last summer. Plans are now canceled to build a new Northern Michigan Walmart.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke with the village of Kalkaska Thursday.

They confirmed Walmart is no longer planning to build there.

Anne Hatfield, spokesperson for Walmart gave a statement about the company's decision.

“After much deliberation we have decided not to pursue development of a new store in Kalkaska at this time. We greatly appreciate the support of the community, Village of Kalkaska officials, and others as we have worked through the development process. We are committed to serving customers in and around Northern Michigan and look forward to continuing to innovate our services and invest in improving our existing stores throughout the region,” Hatfield said.

According to the plan put in place, the now canceled store was supposed to be opened by this spring.