Governor Snyder's Advisor, Dick Posthumus Becomes New Chief Of Staff

Governor Rick Snyder has a new chief of staff.

Former Lieutenant Governor Dick Posthumus has been Snyder's advisor since 2011.

He served under Governor John Engler and lost a race for the governor's seat in 2002.

Posthumus is filling Jarrod Agen's role, who is leaving Lansing to work for Vice President Mike Pence.

Posthumus also served as a state senator for 16 years.