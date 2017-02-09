Child Dies After Being Hit By A Car In Flint - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Child Dies After Being Hit By A Car In Flint

A four-year-old little girl is dead after she was hit by a driver in Flint.

It happened at an intersection when the child was walking to school with her mother.

Police say the two did not have the right of way and the driver involved was not at fault.

The crash is still under investigation.