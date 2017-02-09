Projects You Pin: Sweet Potato Dog Treat Recipe

Dog treats are loved by our furry friends but can often have unnecessary ingredients.

In this week's Projects You Pin, Kalin and Erin are trying a homemade dog treat recipe with sweet potatoes.

All you do is combine:

- 3/4 gluten free flour

- 1/4 old fashioned oats

- 1 TBSP honey

- 2 small containers of sweet potato baby food

Mix together. Make into shapes. And bake at 375 for about 20 minutes!

Want to see more of Kalin’s projects? Check out our Pinterest Board!