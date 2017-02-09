Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Heart-Healthy Valentine's Day Dinner

Valentine's Day is only a few days away.

This week Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, are back in the 9&10 kitchen making meals that are from the heart, and good for your ticker, too.

Stuffed Tomato Tulip

Ingredients

• Grape tomatoes

• chives

Ricotta Filling

• 1 cup (8oz) part-skim ricotta cheese

• ½ cup (4oz) low-fat cottage cheese

• 1 cup spinach, finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 3 Tbsp. Parmesano Romano cheese

• 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

• 1 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

• ½ tsp sea salt

• ½ tsp freshly cracked black pepper

• 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions

1. Cut grape tomatoes about 1/3 of the way down. Remove seeds.

2. Make ricotta filling. Mix all ingredients into bowl and stir thoroughly.

3. Carefully stuff tomatoes with ricotta filling.

4. Place “tulips” on plate with chives or green onions as the stem. Serve and enjoy!

Pistachio and Herb Crusted Salmon with Mixed Greens Salads and Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Salmon

• 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

• 5 tablespoons pistachios, shelled and finely chopped

• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon rind

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 large eggs

• 4 salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick), skinned

• Cooking spray

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Salad Dressing

• 1/4 cup good-quality red or white wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/2 garlic clove

• 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. To prepare salmon, combine the first 8 ingredients in a shallow dish or pie plate. Sprinkle fillets evenly with salt and pepper. Dip fillets in eggs; dredge in breadcrumb mixture.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add fillets to pan; cook 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; carefully turn fillets over. Cook 4 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness.

3. To prepare salad, make salad dressing and set aside. Add extra fun toppings to salad and serve with salmon. Enjoy!

Raspberry Cheesecake with Chocolate Crust

Ingredients

• cooking spray

• 1/2 cup crushed chocolate graham cracker crumbs

• 1 tbsp light butter, softened

• 8 oz. package reduced fat cream cheese, softened

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 6 oz. fat-free vanilla Greek yogurt

• 2 large egg whites

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 tbsp all-purpose flour

• 1 oz. Baker’s semi-sweet dipping chocolate

• Raspberries

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick spray.

2. Mix together graham cracker crumbs and butter with a fork until mixed through. Press evenly into bottom of prepared pan.

3. Use food processor or fork to crush raspberries into puree. Strain through strainer to get rid of seeds.

4. Gently beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth using an electric mixer. Gradually beat in fat free yogurt, egg whites and flour., do not over beat. Gently stir in pureed raspberries. Pour over graham cracker crust.

5. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool to room temperature then chill a few hours in the refrigerator.

6. Drizzle with dipping chocolate. Cut into desired shapes. Top with fresh raspberries. Enjoy!

