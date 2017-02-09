GM Recalling Older Sports Cars Because of Air Bag Sensor Problem

General Motors is recalling thousands of older sports cars because of problems with the front passenger air bag.

The recall covers the 2006 to 2010 Pontiac Solstice and the 2007 to 2010 Saturn Sky.

These two-seat cars are no longer made. The company actually scrapped both brands.

GM says a sensor that determines whether a child is sitting in the passenger seat can bend and become damaged over time.

GM has not yet developed a fix for this, but says it will notify owners when one is ready.

