Sights and Sounds: Wintry Sleigh Ride in Hillman

Sights and Sounds: Wintry Sleigh Ride in Hillman

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day?

For today's Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Stephanie Adkins takes us along for a wintry sleigh ride at Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman.