What's Happening in Northern Michigan: Taste the Passion, Vernales Restaurant, Dark & Stormcloudy

If the hearts, chocolates and cards everywhere you go haven't reminded you enough yet, it's not too late to plan your valentine's date.

Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, shows you What's Happening in Northern Michigan.

Vernales Restaurant in Harbor Springs is having a special valentine's featured dinner menu from February 10 to 14.

Appetizers include crab cake or lamb chops, with a choice of chicken, shrimp, lobster or steak for your entree.

If you still have room after your meal, finish everything off with a chocolate mousse.

You and your date will leave will leave full and happy at Vernales Restaurant!

Traverse City has plenty of valentine-themed events for you to choose from.

February 11 and 12 is the Taste the Passion event on the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.

It's a celebration of wine, chocolate and love!

Later in the month, the trail will also host Romancing the Riesling on February 18.

A variety of Rieslings are produced in the area, and this event pays tribute to those wonderful wines!

Stormcloud Brewing in Frankfort is celebrating Valentine's Day with a private beer dinner as part of the brewery's Dark & Stormcloudy Film Series.

The Valentine's Day beer dinner pairs Scandinavian cuisine with Stormcloud's handcrafted beer. One movie ticket per person is included with dinner.

The February Film in the series is "A Man Called Ove," a comedy-drama from Sweden based on the best-selling novel.