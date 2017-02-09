Harbor Springs Man Hurt In Workshop Explosion

A Harbor Springs man is recovering with third degree burns after an explosion burned him and started a fire in his workshop.

Harbor Springs fire chief says the man was working on a heater Wednesday night when the explosion happened.

The building is destroyed from the fire started by the explosion.

The man is downstate recovering.

The fire chief tells us the small explosion may have been caused by the heater.

Fire crews warn that this is the time of the year for contractors to be working in their shops and need to take proper precautions before working.

That includes making sure any heating unit next to you is safe and clean.