Everyone OK After US 131 Accident; Three Snowmobiles Damaged

Everyone is OK after a truck pulling a trailer with snowmobiles lost control on an icy overpass.

It happened Thursday on northbound US 131, south of Cadillac.

The truck lost control on an icy overpass, causing the trailer to jackknife and roll over.

The trailer and three snowmobiles were damaged in the rollover.

The snowmobilers were on their way from Grand Rapids to Sault Ste. Marie. They say they will continue on their trip without the snowmobiles.

No one was hurt.