CMU Selling Flint Public Television Station For $14 Million

Central Michigan University is selling its Flint public television station for a whopping $14 million.

It all started last year when CMU applied to the FCC for eligibility to take part in their broadcast spectrum auction.

The CMU board of trustees approved the plan to offer WCMU's public broadcasting station in the federal auction.

It's all part of an effort to free nationwide bandwidth.

Nearly all Flint station viewers live in areas served by other public broadcasting stations.

The university says that was a factor in the sale, and that if they didn't sell the station they couldn't take part in the auction.

CMU bought the station back in 2009 from the University of Michigan for $1 million.