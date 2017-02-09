Third Man Facing Charges For Prudenville Store Break-In

A third man now faces breaking and entering charges in Roscommon County.

Police say he and two other men broke into a tobacco store and stole items inside.

The store break-in happened last September at Northern Michigan Tobacco in Prudenville.

Rodney Milton, of Saginaw, is now charged with breaking and entering, and stealing around $600 worth of items from the store.

Denton Township police originally arrested Antonio Miller and Martin Tapia-Sanchez after security cameras caught them inside.

Milton is accused of keeping watch outside of a broken window.

He is also charged with an armed robbery in Harrison.

Police say he held up a gas station with a pistol he stole from Antonio Miller.

They could not recover the stolen items, because they say the suspect sold them in Saginaw.