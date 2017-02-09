Troopers Arrest Drunk Driver Going Wrong Way On I-75

State troopers arrested a drunk driver. They say she was driving the wrong way on the freeway for several miles.

Ogemaw County dispatchers started getting calls from people who spotted the Bellaire woman driving south in the northbound lane on I-75 Tuesday morning.

After about four miles troopers say she turned around on Alger Road in Horton Township, then continued north in the correct lane.

Troopers say they caught up with her seven miles later and arrested her for drunk driving.

No one was hurt.

she has yet to be arraigned.