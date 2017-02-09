Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Sparks Outrage At CMU

A Valentine’s Day card with an anti-Semitic message is sparking outrage at Central Michigan University.

The card was passed out to students in Anspach Hall Wednesday from a member of the CMU College Republicans.

A student posted a photo of the card on Facebook, which depicts Adolf Hitler and reads, “My love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.”

The CMU College Republicans posted a statement on its Facebook page, apologizing for the card.

“At tonight’s College Republican meeting, we had a Valentine’s Day party, in which each member decorated a bag and other members placed valentines inside of others’ bags,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, a very inappropriate card was placed into a bag without other members’ knowledge. A bag was then given away to students sitting in Anspach, once again without members’ knowledge of its contents. The College Republicans as an organization did not distribute this valentine. We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism. We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior.”

