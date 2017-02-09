MI Representative Resigns Following Controversial Tweet About CA Protests

A Michigan Republican has resigned after causing outrage by suggesting that protesters at a California University should be shot.

Last week, Dan Adamini, secretary of the Marquette County GOP, sent a tweet condemning the violent protests happening at the University of California, Berkeley.

In his tweet, he cited a deadly shooting at Kent State University during the Vietnam War protests in 1970 that left four people dead, stating “One bullet stops a lot of thuggery.”

Adamini responded to the outrage his tweet caused, saying he was calling for an end to violence after last week’s student demonstration caused the University of California, Berkeley to cancel a scheduled appearance from right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.