Michigan DEQ Renews Mining Permit Along Lake Michigan

The state Department of Environmental quality has renewed a mining permit for the Sargent Sand site along Lake Michigan.

The permit is valid through 2021 for the Ludington site.

The DEQ office says Sargent Sand needs an inland lakes and streams permit.

Public comment is expected to be scheduled.

The property is located on land surrounded by the Ludington State Park.