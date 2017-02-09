Grants Available For Projects Designed To Promote Competitiveness Of Michigan Crops

$100 thousand grants are available for projects designed to boost the competitiveness of Michigan’s fruits, vegetables and other specialty crops.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are inviting proposals for funding that would be awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Projects could involve a variety of topics, such as; promotion, marketing and research, nutrition, trade enhancement, food safety and security or environmental concerns.

Nonprofit organizations; local, state and federal agencies; and for-profit organizations are all eligible to apply.

Applications should show how the project would help the specialty crop industry as a whole, as well as a particular product.

The deadline for applying is April 6.