People Helping People: Mount Pleasant Kitchen Gives Back

A Jackson prison worker is out of a job after being accused of having sex with an inmate.
A family dream one step closer to reality, the planned Northern Michigan Banquet Event Center broke ground today in Houghton Lake.
Everyone's OK after a Jeep hit the back of a McBain school bus.
A man could face up to 20 years in prison, accused of embezzling more than $150,000 from a Grand Traverse County boat dealership.
In this update, charges against a man who was accused of torturing a relative years ago were dismissed tonight.
Community members are looking to tackle troubling trash in Grand Traverse County. The Boardman River Clean Sweep, along with other organizations, have teamed up to clean up the mess left behind at several wooded areas.
A Grand Traverse County boat dealership was missing more than $150,000 taken over a five year period.
A Wexford County commissioner accused of driving drunk through a neighborhood admitted to the crime and was immediately sentenced.
The 58th Mushroom Festival in Mesick kicked off Friday!
A Gaylord man in serious trouble after deputies say he took the mail right out of people's mailboxes.
