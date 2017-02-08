Hockey Game Raises Thousands For Mom Who Lost Battle to Cancer

“The whole community has come around our whole family and just helped us through this whole situation,” says Bryce DeWitt.

Crowds of purple filled a Northern Michigan hockey arena Wednesday night, to support a teammate's mom who lost her battle with cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Kelly Dewitt with melanoma just before Easter.

Her family moved to the Petoskey area over the summer, where her second oldest plays hockey for the Petoskey Northmen.

She passed on Christmas Eve.

Tonight the community came together in memory of Kelly.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood takes us to Wednesday night’s special game.

“I just know I have to play hard for her because she’s watching down on me,” says Bryce DeWitt.

He goes on, “It’s pretty nice knowing they have our back and the team has been my second family now.”

Bryce DeWitt is a junior at Petoskey High School. After his mom lost her battle to melanoma in December, he says his teammates have been his backbone.

“We all try to be there for him. Try to act as normal as possible but we're there for him if he needs to talk to someone,” says Bryce’s teammate, Taylor Troxel. He goes on, “It’s kind of hard for him moving here, and his first year here, but we try to act like we are his brothers.”

Wednesday night’s game raised thousands for the DeWitt family. Stands packed with purple hats and scarves, and bake sale items decorated in purple frosting. But it’s the game of hockey that truly held meaning for Kelly DeWitt.

“She was a hockey mom. She loved every aspect of hockey, and shed watch hockey when we weren't there. She’s hooting and hollering. If Bryce scores today she’s going to go nuts up there,” says Bryce’s older brother, Tyler.

Tyler DeWitt plays hockey for the University of Toledo. Just two weeks ago, his team also played in honor of Kelly.

Wednesday night’s game brought together many others in the community who have battled cancer themselves.

“If you would have told me I would have gotten cancer when I was younger I wouldn't have believed it,” says Gus Guthrie, a freshman at Petoskey High School.

The Northmen wore special purple jerseys, all donated in honor of others who have fought cancer.

Gus goes on, “I saw someone at school wearing it today and we met up and I was like hey, that's me! That's my name!”