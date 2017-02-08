Volunteers Work With Cadillac Michigan State Police Post For Angel Program

Northern Michigan volunteers, known as Angels, are ready to help people struggling with addictions.

Michigan State Police expanded their Angel Program that started in Gaylord.

Now the posts in Cadillac, Houghton Lake and Alpena are also participating.

It creates an open door policy where people who want to kick their addiction can walk in without facing criminal charges.

"I was drinking on average one to 2 half gallons of Jim Beam every day. I didn't know how to not," Michael Gillespie said.

Addiction is nothing new to Michael Gillespie. For years he struggled with drinking.

"I tell people I don't wear your shoes, but I've walked down a few of the same streets. And that commonality is worth gold to these people out here," he said.

he hasn't picked up a bottle since 2003. Now Michael is one of seven angels volunteering with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.

"Because of the first half of my life this is my way of getting redemption. For me it's about what they are going to say at my eulogy that's what I'm working on," he said.

Michael and other volunteers will work with people who come into the post wanting to get help for an addiction.

"Don't have any reservations this program is not a trick it's not a ploy we are truly here to help and give people the help they need," said Trooper Rich Hall.

"With them not being able to be convicted they're going to save a ton of lives like that. That's what people are afraid of. If I go there to get help I'm going to get in trouble," Michael said.

For Michael, no distance is too far to drive to get someone the treatment they need.

"Somewhere or another there's a heroin addict that's going to die. And he doesn't have to. I'm going to fill that person so full of hope," Michael said.