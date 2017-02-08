Traverse City Dentist Office Gives Free Service To Those In Need

Wednesday Deerhaven Family Dentistry in Traverse City gave back to the community the best way they knew how, free dental service.

It's part of their 19th Annual Doctors with a Heart Free Day of Dentistry.

Wednesday they helped about 90 people with free services which included x-rays, extractions, cleanings and fillings, totaling more than $40,000 worth of service.

Services those patients otherwise wouldn't be able to afford.

Dr. Jason Merrithew says, “It's expensive. It's really hard for a lot of people to get care and have access to care even with insurance which is only a supplement for a lot of people. So doing free clinics like this helps quite a few people getting the basic needs taken care of.”

Deerhaven Family Dentistry also hosts a free clinic for people in the military on Veterans Day.